Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 59.7% in October

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWEL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JWEL traded up $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,302. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Jowell Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

