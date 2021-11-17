Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Research Coverage Started at Pareto Securities

Equities research analysts at Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Josemaria Resources stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Josemaria Resources has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

