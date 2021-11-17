Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares comprises 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

SPUU traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.74. 12,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,731. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $117.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69.

