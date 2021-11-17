Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys 243 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.39. 56,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.19 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

