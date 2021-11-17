Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

