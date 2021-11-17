Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $428.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

