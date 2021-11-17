John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the October 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 786,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

Shares of HTD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

