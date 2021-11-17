John E. Callies Sells 400 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $115.38. 82,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,151. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41.

Shares of ePlus are set to split on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

