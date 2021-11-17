JOE (JOE) One Day Volume Hits $24.83 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00004877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $342.04 million and approximately $24.83 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00067076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00093201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,528.66 or 1.00420135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.96 or 0.06968603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 118,304,571 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.