Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,077. Jiya Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

