Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 452,800 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the October 14th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Shares of Jiuzi stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.