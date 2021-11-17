Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 250.6% from the October 14th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Jiayin Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.