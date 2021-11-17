Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 250.6% from the October 14th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $14.95.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
