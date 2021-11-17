Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jerash Holdings (US) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at $67,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

