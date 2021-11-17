Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $139.53, but opened at $136.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $139.15, with a volume of 437 shares.

Specifically, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.78.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

