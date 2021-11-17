Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 1,555.4% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Japan Tobacco has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

