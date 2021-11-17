Janice Stairs Sells 19,287 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TMQ stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.06.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
