Janice Stairs Sells 19,287 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMQ stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 795,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 717,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

