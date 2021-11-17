James H. Graves Sells 10,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 217.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 175.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 177.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACBI. Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

