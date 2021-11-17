Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 5,503,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 472,360 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

