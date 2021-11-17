Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $901,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,185 shares of company stock worth $7,621,063 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.