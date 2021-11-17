J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

JJSF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $181.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 111.45%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

