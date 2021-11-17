J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
JJSF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $181.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 111.45%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
J & J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
