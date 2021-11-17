Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of ITRN stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

