Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $14,175.58 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 194 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $14,175.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Itron by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Itron by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after buying an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

