Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.32

Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 1545481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TALK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Italk in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

