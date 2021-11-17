iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

iSun stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 60,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,588. iSun has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iSun by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iSun by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

