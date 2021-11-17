iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 10,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

