iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

