iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 384,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

