iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

