iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

