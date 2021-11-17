iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 60,381 shares.The stock last traded at $53.16 and had previously closed at $53.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.