iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,107. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

