iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Position Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. 18,838 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

