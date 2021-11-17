iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. 7,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,506. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59.

