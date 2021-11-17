IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander Sells 90,000 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $930,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Brian Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $992,700.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00.

Shares of IRNT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.82. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $64,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $10,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

