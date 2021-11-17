IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $290.00 at KeyCorp

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

NYSE:IQV opened at $267.54 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $268.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.94 and a 200 day moving average of $247.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

