iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.85 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. iQIYI updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 982,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,444,231. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iQIYI stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

