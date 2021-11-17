Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $120,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

