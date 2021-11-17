IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

Get IonQ alerts:

About IonQ

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.