IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.
About IonQ
