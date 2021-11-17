ION Price Hits $0.0294 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 17th. ION has a total market capitalization of $405,243.74 and $9.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 86% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00181060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.21 or 0.00505085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00015896 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,674,111 coins and its circulating supply is 13,774,111 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

