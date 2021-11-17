INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of INVO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.99.

INVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 30,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

