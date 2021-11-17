INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INVO. Zacks Investment Research raised INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

In other news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 30,674 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

