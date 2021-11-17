Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,291 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,298% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $656,590. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after buying an additional 246,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 174,036 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. 19,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,408. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 644.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.