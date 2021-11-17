Investors Purchase High Volume of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,363 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,160% compared to the average volume of 197 call options.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 593,804 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 351,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

VNDA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. 12,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,128. The company has a market cap of $984.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

