Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $295.92

Investec Group (LON:INVP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 295.92 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.64), with a volume of 451,612 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 312.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.65. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03.

In other news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

