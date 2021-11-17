Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.67

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $218.67 and last traded at $218.37, with a volume of 670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.01.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

