Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Lessened by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

