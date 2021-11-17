Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,210.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after buying an additional 236,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $200.29 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $201.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.61.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.