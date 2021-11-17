Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 575,063.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 235,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 235,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

