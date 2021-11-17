Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,102,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $400.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

