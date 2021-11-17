Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,437 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 98.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

PSMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 14,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.